Rescued calves Thambi, Paapa in good health at Theppakkadu

NILGIRIS: After an abandoned four-month-old calf died of stomach ulcer at the camp at Theppakkadu in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR), veterinarians examined two other calves that are maintained in the camp and found out they are in good health.

Sources said a male calf was rescued from Periyanaikenpalayam after he was abandoned by his mother on April 10. The mother of the female calf died in Sathymangalam on March 9.

“Both the animals are fine, and roaming happily with mahouts and cavadis in a nearby field. Seeing their activities, the personnel are recovering from the sudden loss of the calf that was brought here from Maruthamalai. The calf died 10 hours after it refused to drink lactogen.

Postmortem examination revealed the animal died due to stomach ulcer,” sources said. Immediately after this, blood tests were conducted on the other calves which revealed they did not have any infection. The calves are being maintained in separate (krall) wooden enclosures, sources said.

“We are yet to name them, but call them as Thambi and Paapa. We feed them one and a half litres per time,” said a forest department staff working in the camp.