Take action against traffic violators without fear: Madras HC

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court comprising acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Tuesday told the police to crack down against fixing of unauthorised stickers on vehicles without fear and spare not a single violator.

The instruction was given when a public interest litigation petition filed by Devadass Gandhi Wilson of Chennai seeking a direction to implement the orders on crackdown on unauthorised stickers on vehicles across the state as it is currently enforced in Chennai.

The bench asked the police to file a detailed report on the action taken to implement the government order within two weeks and adjourned the case.

Additional commissioner of police for traffic (Chennai city) R Sudhakar, in a status report filed in the court, said a committee has been constituted for monitoring the actions against usage of unauthorised stickers and sun control films on the vehicles in violation of the orders, including the one issued by the Supreme Court.

He informed that 51,414 cases were registered until May for violation of road rules and fixing stickers on number plates, and `2.57 crore fine was imposed.