Tamil Nadu: Class 12 students petition District Collector over lack of basic facilities in school

VIRUDHUNAGAR: As many as 14 Class 12 students of Government Higher Secondary School in Naranapuram near Sivakasi submitted a petition with District Collector VP Jeyaseelan on Tuesday, levelling serious allegations against their institution, including the absence of an English teacher, lack of clean drinking water, absence of doors in toilets, among others.

According to the students, the school, which has a strength of 900 students including 200 higher secondary students, has been devoid of an English teacher (Class 11, 12) for the last two years. "We are unable to learn the subject properly as there is no teacher to guide us. We fear that it would affect our performance in the exams," they said.

The petition further highlighted the absence of a washroom facility with doors in the campus, which has been causing inconvenience to the students. "Due to unclean washrooms, we face discomfort even while sitting inside the classrooms," the students said, adding that some students were also instructed to clean the campus and the headmaster's room.

"The water facility in the campus is inadequate, and the water tank is unclean, due to which we have been facing health issues. Besides, we are not permitted to take part in sports competitions, and there are no sports apparatus as well. Nearly four teachers do not take classes and instead they spend their time inside the HM's office," the students alleged. The chief education officer was not available for comments.