Two students injured in group clash in Nellai school, police reject caste angle

TIRUNELVELI: A clash between two groups of government higher secondary school students left two of them injured at a village near Nanguneri in Tirunelveli district on Monday. While the victims, who belong to MBC and OC castes, claimed they were attacked by BC students based on caste, police have rejected the charge. The fight between the students was due to personal reasons, police said.

Police have apprehended seven students of both groups, produced them before the Juvenile Justice Board, and sent them to a government home.

The injured students received treatment at Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital. “There was a dispute between two Class 12 students for more than one year. A CSR was filed last year at Moondradaippu police station after a fight between them.

On Friday, the two again got involved in a fight. Both of them were supported by students of their respective villages. The fight between them intensified on Monday and the two got injured. Police apprehended seven students in this connection and lodged them in a juvenile home after producing them before the Juvenile Justice Board,” sources said.

On Tuesday, based on Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan’s instruction, Dr V Prassanna Kumar, assistant superintendent of police, Nanguneri Division, visited the government higher secondary school and advised students on the importance of social harmony.