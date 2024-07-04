Ganja racket busted from Tamil Nadu after suspect’s mom alerts police

CHENNAI: The MKB Nagar police busted a ganja smuggling racket on Tuesday after a woman, whose son was allegedly found using the substance, filed a complaint. The police searched her house and recovered 630 ml of hash oil. The woman’s son and his friend were arrested and police are on the search for the primary suspect in the case.

Police identified the arrested suspects as Sriram (21) and Parvez (23).

Both were employed as load van drivers. On Tuesday, Sriram’s mother Bakyalakshmi informed the police that her son had brought home what looked like an illegal substance and had been consuming it. Police searched the house and found the stash.

They registered a case and initially arrested Sriram. Following inquiries with Sriram, his friend Parvez was also arrested. The duo allegedly told the police that a man in Kerala named Arun and his brother Sathish (30), who works as a security guard at Otteri, were heading the racket. Sathish was recently arrested for smuggling 10 kg of ganja.

“Sriram and Parvez would buy ganja and hash oil from other states on the orders of Arun and Sathish. The cannabis oil recovered by police at Sriram’s house was stored there on the orders of Arun, who was planning to sell it to another man,” the police said. A search is underway to nab Arun.