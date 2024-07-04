Madras High Court orders Tamil Nadu Housing Board to file comprehensive report on encroached land

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) to submit a comprehensive report within three months on the land that was acquired but could not be utilised for scheme works due to encroachments and court litigations.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and N Senthilkumar passed the orders recently while allowing a petition filed by a resident of Nerkundram in Chennai praying for orders to the TNHB to evict the encroachments made on the land belonging to the state body by demolishing unauthorised constructions.

“The Tamil Nadu Housing Board is directed to report before this Court the details of the lands which are acquired but no scheme or project of the Board is being implemented on account of encroachment by third parties or by pendency of writ petitions or for other reasons,” the bench said in the order.

It directed the TNHB to file the detailed report along with documents by the end of September 2024 when the matter is posted for reporting compliance.

The petition was filed by B Parthiban of Nerkundram. He sought the court to quash an order passed by the Secretary of Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development on April 11, 2019.