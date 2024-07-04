Order on bail plea of former AIADMK minister reserved

KARUR: The district sessions court has reserved orders on the interim anticipatory bail petition filed by former minister in the AIADMK cabinet MR Vijayabaskar to Thursday.

The former transport minister filed the petition before the court on Tuesday in the backdrop of the Vangal police booking him under a land fraud case registered on June 22. However, the court adjourned the hearing on Wednesday.

The complainant M Prakash of Vangal Kuppuchipalayam, claimed to have lent Rs 10 crore to Vijayabaskar and his brother Sekar at an interest of Rs 15 lakh. When he demanded money, Vijayabaskar and his associates allegedly threatened Prakash’s wife and daughter and fraudulently transferred land to four individuals, he said.

Case adjourned

The former transport minister filed the petition before the court on Tuesday in the backdrop of the Vangal police booking him under a land fraud case registered on June 22. However, the court adjourned the hearing on Wednesday