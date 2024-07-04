Revenue officials inspect 'odour causing' fishing units at Pottaloorani

THOOTHUKUDI: Two months after villagers of Pottaloorani boycotted the Lok Sabha election, alleging that no action was taken against fish processing units emanating foul odour, revenue officials inspected the units on Wednesday.

Residents of Pottaloorani, located in Ellainayakanpatti panchayat near Thoothukudi, skipped voting on April 19, condemning the district administration’s inaction against the units and continued their protest.

The officials, headed by Thoothukudi RDO, visited the three fish processing units — two at Vadakku Karaseri panchayat and one at Chettimallanpatti of Ellainayakanpatti panchayat. They also inspected the tank and collected the samples.

The major contention of the villagers is that the stench emanating from the three units affects the life of the people in Pottaloorani, residing southeast of the units in Vadakku Karaseri.

People also alleged that the groundwater, air and land had been spoiled, and farmers were refusing to go out into the fields due to the stench. “Cattle rearing has become difficult as the cattle die after consuming water from the pond while grazing. The tankers loaded with waste effluents are discharged into the Perumal Nayakar Oorani," they said.



"We are unable to sleep as the foul gases are released late at night for two hours from 11.30 pm. Breathing troubles intensify during mist, and the intensity of the stench goes up during summer and windy seasons," they said.



The villagers alleged that they were threatened by the goons to stifle the agitation and demand to shut the companies.

A Right to Information (RTI) also revealed high levels of chemicals in the groundwater.