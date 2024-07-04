Tamil Nadu: Thief leaves apology note, says will return loot in a month

THOOTHUKUDI: Following a theft at the house of an elderly couple, the Meignanapuram police recovered a note, reportedly written by the thief, promising to return the stolen ornaments and cash after a month.

Sources said Chithirai Selvan (79), a retired teacher from Meignanapuram near Tiruchendur, had left for Chennai last week, leaving the house under the care of their maid Selvi. When Selvi visited the house for cleaning, she noticed the doors had been broken open. Over Rs 60,000 in cash, 1.5 sovereigns of gold ornaments and a pair of silver articles had been stolen, sources said.

The police also found a note allegedly left by the thief, apologising for the theft. “A person is unwell at my house, and I am stealing the valuables to meet the medical expenses,” the note read.