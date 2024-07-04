Zika scare: Action plan for vector management to be implemented in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: After Zika cases were reported in Kerala and Maharashtra, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine re-issued guidelines on the prevention of the disease to all deputy directors of health services and corporation health officers including Chennai Corporation.

In addition to cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Zika virus has also been detected in mosquito pool samples from Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka. Zika Virus Disease (ZVD) is a mosquito-borne viral disease caused by the Zika virus.

The mosquito vector for Zika virus disease is the same that transmits dengue and chikungunya. All DDHS were requested to follow the guidelines for necessary steps to be undertaken to reduce the chances of transmission of the virus to humans and to prevent any possible complications the DPH said.

According to DPH, the Zika virus infection among pregnant women may result in microcephaly in the newborn in a minor proportion. It can also cause Guillain-barre syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis, particularly in adults and older children. Like dengue and chikungunya there is no specific drug or vaccine for ZVD.

An action plan and requisite logistics for vector management focusing on dengue and chikungunya are in place with the states. So this needs to be implemented for Zika and to be intensified in the areas where either human cases or mosquito pools are found positive, and submit a report on the action taken to DPH, the guidelines said.