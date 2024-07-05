Actor Vijay’s support to DMK policies will benefit BJP: TN BJP president K Annamalai

TIRUCHY/CHENNAI: Referring to actor Vijay’s speech supporting the Tamil Nadu government’s resolution against NEET, BJP state president K Annamalai said if the actor’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam aligns with DMK policies, it will garner more votes for the BJP.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchy on Thursday, Annamalai said the BJP’s support for NEET is based on evidence such as the pass percentage of government school students and their admissions in government colleges. He alleged that the DMK is blindly opposing NEET just to stand against the BJP.

In a similar statement, BJP state spokesperson A N S Prasad said Vijay has opposed NEET without knowing the benefits of the national-level test. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Prasad said government students from underprivileged backgrounds have immensely benefited from the test. “Vijay has conveniently disregarded the flaws in the AK Rajan committee report on the subject and has misled students and parents by spreading falsehoods,” he added.

Speaking about Vikravandi by-election preparations, Annamalai said NDA leaders would campaign in the constituency in support of the PMK candidate and expressed confidence in the alliance’s victory. He also slammed the AIADMK for abstaining from the by-poll and alleged that this decision was made to ensure DMK’s victory. “People like D Jayakumar are responsible for the destruction of AIADMK. The hooch tragedy and the DMK government’s inaction should resonate in the by-election,” he said.