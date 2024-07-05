AIADMK man killed in Salem; DMK councillor, husband, 12 others held

SALEM: A 62-year-old AIADMK functionary was murdered in Dhadagapatti in Salem in the late hours of Wednesday. M Shanmugam, who was the AIADMK branch secretary, was murdered when he was returning home via Dhagapatty Mariamman temple area. Based on a complaint by the deceased’s wife, Parameshwari, police arrested DMK Ward 55 councillor Dhanabhagiyam, her husband Sathish and 12 others.

Shanmugam was attacked by a gang and sustained grievous injuries, he died on the spot, said police. Shanmugam’s family members and locals prevented police from shifting his body to hospital for postmorterm and raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of suspects.

Deputy Commissioner Mathivanan held talks with the people following which they allowed the body to be taken to the Salem Government Hospital. On Thursday morning, dozens of party cadre gathered at the hospital and staged a protest demanding justice. Further, the family refused to accept Shanmugam’s remains. Police dispatched over 50 personnel to the hospital premises.

Speaking to mediapersons, Shanmugam’s wife S Parameshwari said, “My husband was murdered because of his efforts against lottery and ganja sales in our area. He had on multiple occasions filed a complaint with Annadhanapatty police station seeking action against the people responsible. Enraged by this, the peddlers murdered him.” Parameshwari further alleged that Sathish and Dhanabhagiyam were involved in the attack. On Thursday evening, police arrested 14 people including the couple.

In the evening, AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, visited the Salem GH and paid homage to Shanmugam. “Shanmugam’s murder is another proof of the declining law and order in Tamil Nadu. Murders and burglary have become a norm and the DMK government has not taken any steps to improve the situation. I strongly condemn the incident and urge the DMK government to arrest all the suspects,” Palaniswami stated. Salem Commissioner of Police Vijayakumari has formed five special teams to investigate the case.