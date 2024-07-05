Chased out of Madurai GH, patient spends two days on street

MADURAI: Housekeeping staff of Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai allegedly chased a patient out of the facility after he reportedly spilt urine on the floor. The patient allegedly crawled out of the hospital and lay on the pavement in front of a local bus stop for two days. Subsequently, social activists admitted him back to the hospital on Thursday morning.

According to sources, Kattumari (58), of Vilachari in Madurai, was working as a cook for a catering company for several years. A month ago, while he was shifting his bike, he was hit by two people near Nagamalai Pudukottai. He sustained injuries to the chest, leg, and hip and was admitted to the hospital. Soon, his right leg had gone numb, and he was unable to walk. He had no attender as his son was out of station.

At the hospital, the victim wanted to carry out nature’s call, but nobody was present to help him. Hence, he urinated in a box, and it slipped and fell to the ground. The housekeeping staff of the hospital verbally abused him. Kattukumari alleged that the sweepers would routinely use foul language at him and ask him to move out of the facility.

As he was unable to walk, he allegedly crawled out of the facility and lay on the pavement of the Anna Bus Stop for two days. Street-hawkers found the elderly man and informed social activists, who informed hospital authorities and admitted him back.

Speaking to TNIE, GRH Dean Dr C Dharmaraj said, “The official records mention that the person was admitted after an assault last month, and he went absconding for the last two days. But social activists have admitted the person claiming that he was chased out by our sweepers. I have asked the Resident Medical Officer to submit a complete report on the incident. Based on the outcome, appropriate action will be taken.