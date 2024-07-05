Disabled Dalit man hacked to death in Mayiladuthurai

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 26-year-old disabled Dalit man was allegedly hacked to death by an armed group near Pattavarthi in Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday night. According to sources, R Rajesh from Natarajapuram in Pattavarthi was a VCK member and had an amputation in one of his legs after meeting with an accident a few years ago.

Around 10.30pm, while heading to Mayiladuthurai on his two-wheeler, a group stopped Rajesh and assaulted him with weapons. Suffering grievous injuries, Rajesh died on the spot.

Upon information, Manalmedu police arrived and retrieved the body. An autopsy was conducted at Mayiladuthurai General Hospital and a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

R Ranjith (30), an auto rickshaw driver and member of a dominant caste from Natarajapuram was arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder. According to sources, Ranjith had a dispute with Rajesh after an accident in the past.

Meanwhile, Rajesh’s relatives protested near the hospital, demanding the arrest of perpetrators. VCK cadre led by Mayiladuthurai district secretary S Mohan Kumar also held a protest near Kittappa Market.

Mohan Kumar said, “We demand the immediate arrest of everyone responsible for Rajesh’s murder. We urge the government to provide relief for his family and declare Pattavarthi prone to atrocities against SC/ST people.”