Kallakurichi hooch case: Bunk sealed with 2K litres of methanol in TN's Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: The CB-CID team probing the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case has sealed an unused petrol bunk at Veeraperumanallur in Cuddalore district after 2,000 litres of methanol was found stored in the underground sump of the fuel station.

According to sources, the probe team initiated the action after M Madesh of Madukarai of Puducherry, a key figure suspected to have been involved in the supply of methanol to hooch sellers in the Kallakurichi case, spilled the beans about the concealment. Police sources alleged that Madesh purchased methanol from a chemical company in Chennai and supplied it to various people in Kallakurichi district.

According to sources, the CB-CID team took custody of 11 of the accused for interrogation on Monday in the Kallakurichi case, and Madesh revealed the details about the methanol stash during the interrogation.

‘Suspects may have planned to sell adulterated petrol’

After inspecting the sump, CB-CID officials sealed the petrol bunk on Thursday in the presence of revenue officials, and took control of the site. Police sources said about 300 litres of petrol was also found in the same underground tank.

“The suspects may have planned to sell it as adulterated petrol, but nothing is confirmed yet,” police sources said. At least 65 people died and 16 are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the hooch tragedy that affected nearly 229 people, including women, on June 19.

The case was later transferred to the CB-CID, and so far 21 suspects have been arrested on the charge of illegal smuggling and sale of hooch. The accused are currently remanded in Cuddalore Central Prison.