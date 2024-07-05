Madras HC orders TNHB to submit report on unused lands due to encroachments

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought a report within three months about all the land parcels that were acquired by TNHB but could not be utilised due to encroachments. A division bench of justices S S Sundar and N Senthilkumar passed the orders while allowing a petition filed by B Parthiban of Nerkundram in Chennai on evicting encroachments.

“The Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) is directed to report before this court the details of the lands which are acquired but no scheme or project of the Board is being implemented on account of encroachment by third parties or by pendency of writ petitions or for other reasons,” the bench said in the order.

The bench directed the TNHB to file a detailed report along with documents by this September when the matter is posted for reporting compliance.

The petitioner sought the court to quash an order passed by the secretary of Tamil Nadu Housing and Urban Development on April 11, 2019. The secretary, by the order, decided in favour of regularising the buildings raised by N Narayanamurthy and his wife N Jayanthi on about 40 cents of land belonging to TNHB, stating that the construction was raised before February 28, 1999, the cut-off date for regularisation. The encroachers raised tall buildings and have been running a company in the property, he said.