Sadiq moves Madras HC to quash ED arrest order

CHENNAI: Jaffer Sadiq, who has been jailed on charges of smuggling drugs, has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the arrest order issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He has also sought the court to stay the operation of the arrest order issued by ED assistant director Sunil Shankar Yadav.

On March 9, Sadiq was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for allegedly smuggling drugs. He said based on the FIR registered by NCB, the ED’s zonal unit-1 in Chennai registered an ECIR as offences under sections 25A and 29 of the NDPS under PMLA.

After obtaining permission from the NDPS court at Patiala House Court, Delhi, ED conducted an inquiry with him, apart from four others at Tihar Jail, he said, adding that he had cooperated with the investigation officers.

Sadiq, who was expelled from DMK, claimed that in no way he was connected to the predicate offence or the scheduled offence and alleged that he was arrested by ED on June 26, but was not produced before the jurisdictional magistrate court within 24 hours, and thereby the arrest was illegal.

The ED secured a prisoner transit warrant against him on June 28 and is trying to legalise the arrest. ED should have obtained the warrant for the arrest from the jurisdictional court in Delhi, but proceeded to arrest him using the PT warrant issued by the Special Court for PMLA cases in Chennai. Unnecessary delay on the part of ED to produce him before the jurisdictional court affects his right to statutory bail, Sadiq said.

He alleged that ED arrested him with an ulterior motive and oblique purpose on the grounds of non-cooperation for interrogation despite the fact that he had cooperated fully.