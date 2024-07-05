Trouble in Puducherry as BJP MLAs turn against CM N Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: With the budget session fast approaching, a political crisis has started brewing within AINRC-BJP coalition in the union territory. A faction of BJP MLAs, along with independent MLAs, has approached the central leadership to resolve coalition issues or quit the alliance.

These MLAs have voiced their grievances to BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh in New Delhi against the functioning of the government, criticising Chief Minister N Rangasamy for taking “unilateral” decisions.

They are seeking a course correction and have requested a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week, after June 8. “If the chief minister fails in course correction, it would be better for the party to quit the alliance,” said an MLA.

The disgruntled MLAs have accused the government of rampant corruption and implementing unpopular policies, which have made them unpopular leading to defeat of Home Minister A Namassivayam in the parliamentary elections by a significant margin of 1.3 lakh votes.

“Never has a candidate of the ruling party or coalition lost the Lok Sabha election in Puducherry. If the current situation persists, the outcome could be worse in the Assembly elections that is one-and-a-half years down the lane,” said an MLA.