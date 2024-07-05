Trouble in Puducherry as BJP MLAs turn against CM N Rangasamy

PUDUCHERRY: With the budget session fast approaching, a political crisis has started brewing within AINRC-BJP coalition in the union territory. A faction of BJP MLAs, along with independent MLAs, has approached the central leadership to resolve coalition issues or quit the alliance.
These MLAs have voiced their grievances to BJP president JP Nadda and general secretary BL Santhosh in New Delhi against the functioning of the government, criticising Chief Minister N Rangasamy for taking “unilateral” decisions.
They are seeking a course correction and have requested a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah next week, after June 8. “If the chief minister fails in course correction, it would be better for the party to quit the alliance,” said an MLA.
The disgruntled MLAs have accused the government of rampant corruption and implementing unpopular policies, which have made them unpopular leading to defeat of Home Minister A Namassivayam in the parliamentary elections by a significant margin of 1.3 lakh votes.
“Never has a candidate of the ruling party or coalition lost the Lok Sabha election in Puducherry. If the current situation persists, the outcome could be worse in the Assembly elections that is one-and-a-half years down the lane,” said an MLA.
A particular point of contention is the policy on resto bars, which has reportedly affected the public sentiment. “Now there are plans of opening more,” an MLA from Puducherry remarked. The lawmakers have also raised issues concerning constituency development work, a cabinet reshuffle and appointment of MLAs to chairman posts. Pointing out the lack of coordination meetings between the coalition partners on policies and decisions, they are calling for such meetings and consensus-based policy decisions.
Though it has been three years since the formation of the NDA government in the union territory, a harmonious relationship between the NR Congress and BJP has not developed.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy has downplayed the revolt, stating it is the MLAs’ prerogative to meet their party leadership. He dismissed the allegations of misgovernance, claiming all welfare schemes are running smoothly, but remained silent on other charges.
An AINRC party functionary downplayed the impact of the MLAs’ actions, describing it as a “passing cloud” aimed at securing benefits before the budget session. He remarked, “So far, there has not been any major benefits by aligning with BJP. No big scheme or project has come from the Centre to Puducherry. So if BJP wants to quit, then there are other options.”
However, political analysts suspect the AINRC remains susceptible to a split similar to the Congress before the previous Assembly polls, potentially paving the way for the BJP to form a full-fledged government.
AIADMK state secretary A Anbalagan, at a presser, has advised the chief minister to “protect his MLAs” and prepare to face elections.