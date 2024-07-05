Villupuram man dies after consuming arrack

VILLUPURAM: A 65-year-old daily wage worker from Thiruvennainallur taluk in Villupuram who was in ICU at Mundiyambakkam government medical college hospital in Villupuram for four days after allegedly consuming arrack died on Thursday.

The deceased, R Jayaraman, consumed arrack allegedly brought from Puducherry on Saturday evening, lost consciousness early on Sunday and was rushed to a primary health centre at Iruvelpattu. As his condition turned serious, doctors referred him to Mundiyambakkam government hospital where he was admitted.

According to sources, Jayaraman received arrack from K Vadaluran alias Murugan (65), who allegedly bought it from Puducherry on Saturday.

The two, along with another friend Sivachandran, had consumed the drink the same evening. Though Jayaraman alone lost consciousness, Murugan and Sivachandran also got themselves admitted to Mundiyambakkam GH out of fear and were discharged on Thursday.

As the incident took place close to Kallakurichi where 65 people recently died in a hooch tragedy, there was speculation of methanol poisoning.

SP Deepak Siwach told TNIE that the death was not because of methanol poisoning. “Arrack is legal in Puducherry, but illegal in Tamil Nadu. The three person’s blood and urine samples showed ethyl alcohol and not methyl alcohol (methanol). Jayaraman also had comorbidities due to which his body didn’t respond to treatment. The others are fine.”

Dean of Mundiyambakkam government hospital told TNIE that Jayaraman died of alcohol ‘intoxication’ and not methanol poisoning.

A case has been filed against Murugan under section 41a and 41A of Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937, for illegally smuggling arrack from Puducherry to Villupuram, police said.