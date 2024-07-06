Agri expo next week at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore District Small Scale Industries Association (CODISSIA) will be holding a major agriculture exhibition in Coimbatore in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare next week. The staging of the event was announced by the CODISSIA Intec Technology Centre on Friday.

The event named 'AGRI INTEX 2024' will be organised from July 11 to 15 at the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex in Coimbatore. This is the 22d edition of the agricultural trade fair.

The fair will be open to the public from 9 am to 6 pm on all five days. The formal inauguration will be held at the 'D' Seminar Hall at 10 am on July 11, Thursday.

This edition of the fair has attracted about 225 new exhibitors from across India. Drones for a variety of applications and electric vehicles for farm applications among others will be the major attractions.

CODISSIA President M Karthikeyan, AGRI INTEX Chairman K Dinesh Kumar, Vice-Chairman N Srihari and CODISSIA Hon Secretary M Yuvaraj addressed the media-persons in Coimbatore on Friday.

"About 490 exhibiting companies from across India and countries like Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Sweden, Germany, France and Italy will participate in this fair. They will be displaying the latest technology in the various fields of application within this industry in a gross display area of about 4 lakh sq ft," Dinesh told reporters.

The event is supported by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, New Delhi, TNAU (Tamil Nadu Agricultural University) in Coimbatore, TANUVAS (Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University), Chennai, TNJFU (Tamilnadu Fisheries University), Nagapattinam and AIAMMA (All India Agricultural Machinery Manufacturers Association), Pune.

Chamber of Commerce, Coimbatore, will organise the 6th edition of the conference titled, "Uzhave Thalai 6.0" on July 13, Saturday, in Hall F of the CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex. Eminent personalities from ICAR's research stations from Kozhikode and Bangalore, National Horticultural Board, Chennai, and NIFTEM, Thanjavur, will speak at the conference.

Interested people can register for this conference by paying a nominal fee of Rs 600. Details about the conference can be had by contacting 98422-21400, 95008-53531, 0422-2224000.

An entry fee of Rs 50 will be charged from the general public for the expo and the farmers can get a free entry ticket by producing a Kissan card or proof. The exhibitors have urged the people to avoid bringing children below 12 years of age as the expo involves a lot of large-scale agri machinery.