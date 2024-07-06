FSSAI licence of KFC unit suspended over use of magnesium silicate-synthetic

THOOTHUKUDI: Food safety officials have suspended the FSSAI licence of a KFC unit in Thoothukudi following the alleged use of magnesium silicate-synthetic for purifying used oil, which is illegal.

Speaking to TNIE, Food Safety Designated Officer Dr Mariappan said, "During a surprise inspection at the KFC unit at the Velavan hypermarket, we found the use of magnesium silicate synthetic, a food additive, to purify used oils, which is not permissible as per FSSAI standards. Not only were the used oils not destroyed, but the additive was not mentioned in the ledgers.

"The officials confiscated 18 kg of magnesium silicate synthetic and 45 litres of used oil. They also seized 56 kg of chicken fried 12 hours ago. An oil sample purified by magnesium silicate synthetics and that of the chicken have been given for laboratory analysis."

In connection with this, the food safety sleuths suspended the FSSAI licence of the KFC unit until further orders. Further, Mariappan said that the food safety officials inspected various panipuri stalls in the district due to allegations of the use of artificial colouring agents. In the last two days of inspection, three samples each of the panipuri and panipuri masala were given for laboratory analysis. Further action will be taken, he said.