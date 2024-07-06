Madras High Court lawyers to boycott court over new laws

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHAA) has announced a one-day boycott of court proceedings on July 8 to protest against the hurried implementation of the three new criminal laws - Bharathiya Nyay Sanhita, Bharathiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharathiya Sakshya Adhinyam.

G Mohana Krishnan and R Krishnakumar, president and secretary of the association respectively, made the announcement on Friday after a consultation meeting to discuss the issue.

“To protest against the implementation of the new criminal laws, we have resolved to boycott all court proceedings on July 8,” they said in a statement.

Expressing strong opposition to the changes made in the laws, the association leaders said the new laws undermine the principles of justice and fairness in the legal system.

“It is crucial to stand united in the protest to ensure the lawyers’ ‘voice is heard’ and effect ‘meaningful change’,” they said, and sought the cooperation of the lawyers to make the protest a success by staying away from court-related activities on the boycott day.

DMK, AIADMK stage stir

DMK advocates wing, led by senior advocate NR Elango, and CPM’s wing staged demonstrations in front of the high court to protest against the new laws. AIADMK also held a stir on the same issue.

The party’s ex-MLA and advocate IS Inbadurai presided over the demonstration.

‘Bottle buyback scheme to cover entire TN’

Chennai: The liquor bottle buyback scheme, already implemented in certain districts, will be extended in the entire state from September, Tasmac told the Madras HC on Friday. The submission was made before a special division bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and D Bharatha Chakravarthy when forest-related cases came up for hearing.

Tasmac also said currently about 70 lakh liquor bottles are being sold per day across the state. The bench sought a detailed report on the number of bottles sold and returned under the buyback scheme. The scheme was implemented in certain districts, including The Nilgiris, in order to prevent the tipplers dumping the bottles in a haphazard manner.