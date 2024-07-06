No peace even after death, Dalits carry bodies via field with police protection in Pudukkottai

PUDUKKOTTAI: Dalit residents of Mattaiyanpatti village in Pudukkottai are forced to carry mortal remains of their dear ones, through a paddy field paired with police protection, fearing conflict with a group of caste Hindus, who have patta over the land. The group recently blocked the pathway to the Adi Dravidar burial ground in the village, which had been in use for five generations.

On Thursday, hundreds of residents and cadre of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi staged a sit-in protest at the Adi Dravidar burial ground on poramboke land, urging the district administration to lay a proper pathway to the burial ground, to avoid confrontation.

“Before giving free patta in 2007, the administration should have taken cognisance of establishing a pathway. Citing this potential concern, we had been demanding the district administration to build a road on our traditional pathway to the burial ground, for the past three years. Caste Hindu patta holders, in December, suddenly stopped us from entering the field and the situation escalated,” said Siva, a VCK functionary.