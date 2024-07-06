‘UK’s Labour Party took cue from Stalin’s welfare schemes’

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Labour Party of the UK, which has registered a landslide victory to return to power after 14 years, seems to have taken a cue from the welfare schemes introduced by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, according to a release from the Department of Information and Public Relations on Friday.

The release stated that a perusal of the Labour Party’s election manifesto showed that certain promises of the party reflected the schemes being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

The release further said the Labour Party manifesto promised to set up free clubs in every primary school where children can have breakfast, similar to the CM’s Breakfast Scheme implemented since 2022.

Similarly, the Labour Party promised to set up new colleges to help youth receive better training and jobs. The Naan Mudhalvan scheme is fulfilling these needs in Tamil Nadu, the release said. The Labour Party also promised to build 1.5 million affordable new homes to rent or buy, which as per the release, is akin to the Kalaignarin Kanavu Illam Scheme implemented here.