Madras HC grants interim bail to Sathankulam custodial death case accused for sister's wedding

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court granted an interim bail of four days to an accused in the Sathankulam custodial death case, after he filed a petition seeking bail to attend his sister's marriage.



Justice AA Nakkiran, while hearing the interim bail petition moved by former police constable X Thomas Francis, said the petitioner was demanding five days interim bail to attend his sister's (X Leela alias Priya) marriage, which will be solemnised on July 8. The court found the reasons satisfactory. The special public prosecutor for CBI submitted that the authorities had verified the genuineness of the wedding.



After considering the factors, the court stated that petitioner is entitled for the interim bail and granted four days, from 4 pm of July 7 (Sunday) to 4 pm of July 11 (Thursday), from the Madurai central prison on an execution of own bond for a sum of Rs 10,000 to the satisfaction of the superintendent of central prison. The SP prison is directed to release him on his execution of bond to his satisfaction. "During the interim bail period, he should appear before the inspector of police of Meignanapuram police station, in Thoothukudi district, daily," said the court.



The trial prisoner should be brought back to the Madurai central prison by 4 pm on July 11 without fail, and the police must provide proper escort during the period to ensure the safety and security of the trial prisoner, said the court and posted the matter to July 15 for reporting compliance