No religious symbols found at Keeladi: Archaeologist

MADURAI: Superintending Archeologist of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) K Amarnath Ramakrishna said that animal and human figurines were excavated from Keeladi, but no religious symbols were found.

Ramakrishna was addressing students during the Prof R Venkataraman Memorial Lecture Series 2024, organised by The Friends of Heritage Sites (FoHS) along with FoHS Pandyas, when he said, "A brick structure was important to prove that there was an urban site at keeladi. More excavations need to be conducted at Keeladi. The artefacts found were finished-products, which also means that raw materials must have been brought from outside, which in turn proves a link with the external world.

Earlier, while speaking to media, Amarnath said that although he had submitted report on two phases of Keeladi excavation to the ASI, the organisation is yet to take a call on releasing it. Amarnath spoke on 'Understanding of Urban Culture from Keeladi Excavation in Tamil Nadu', whereas Professor V Selvakumar from Tamil University addressed the gathering on 'Neolithic and Iron Age Social Formations in Tamil Nadu'.

Retired senior epigraphist V Vedachalam of the state archeology department lectured on 'Ancient Irrigation Systems in Pandya Country'. The event was attended by FOHS president Sharmila and co-Convenor Raama Srikrishna.