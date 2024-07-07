Thamirabarani renovation works from Kaliyavur to Punnakayal begins

THOOTHUKUDI: Renovation works on the Thamirabarani River, including desilting and the removal of seemai karuvelam trees along the riverside from Kaliyavur to Punnakayal, was flagged off by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi at Kaliyavur here on Saturday.

The project is being conducted on behalf of the ExNoRa International Foundation under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of Komatsu India Private Limited. Addressing the gathering, Kanimozhi said the unprecedented rain which lashed across the Thamirabarani basin on December 17 and 18, 2023 had flooded several hamlets.

"As experts and residents have been calling for desilting the inflow and outflow channels, and storm water drains, the project was taken up under CSR funding. Works are envisaged to be completed before the onset of the northeast monsoon," she said.

Attributing climate changes to the varying weather patterns, Kanimozhi said while the amount of rain varies across monsoon seasons, summers are witnessing extreme dry conditions.

"As the weather conditions are unpredictable, we have decided to deepen the canals, tanks, ponds, ooranis and kanmois, so that an ample amount of water could be stored and used for irrigation purposes," she added.

Kanimozhi further explained that private have been invoked for revamping the water courses, considering high damages and the poor financial condition of the state. She also urged private companies to spend CSR funds for renovation and recapitalisation of small and micro business ventures, agriculture lands, which were also equally damaged in the December floods.

The flag-off event was attended by DRDA Additional Collector R Aishwarya, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy, Komatsu India Pvt Ltd general manager S Kailash, ExNoRa International foundation president S Chendur Pari and other officials, sources said.

Meanwhile, the MP also inaugurated the Thoothukudi Government Model Higher Secondary School at Keezha Vallanadu, and a recently-installed ultra sonogram at Pudukottai primary health centre (PHC) in the presence of collector G Lakshmipathy and other dignitaries.