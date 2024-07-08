Ancient tombstone with Hebrew inscriptions found in Tamil Nadu

RAMANATHAPURAM: After a tombstone with Hebrew inscriptions was found near Periyapattinam area of Ramanathapuram, historians deciphered it to be one of the oldest Hebrew inscriptions found in India. An archaeological team will inspect the stone, before taking it to a government museum.

A local from Periyapattinam, Hathim Ali, found a small stone with the inscription in a coconut farm. An examination of the inscription revealed that it was in Hebrew, and photos of the tombstone were sent to a historian and Hebrew calligrapher in Dubai for it to be deciphered.

Speaking to TNIE, Thoufeek Zakriya, a Jewish history researcher and Hebrew calligrapher from Dubai said, “The inscription on the tombstone has multiple dates, including Shvat (Hebrew month) 1536 or 1537 of the Seleucid era, which is between 1224 and 1226 AD.

Some portions of the inscription are not clear as they have been damaged over the years, and the name of the person to whom the tombstone belongs is unknown. However, a small portion mentions ‘Nehemiah’ in Hebrew, which could be the name of the deceased’s father. Initial analysis shows a strong Yemeni Jewish influence in the tombstone due to the calendar system, style of lettering, language pattern and format.”

“Seleucid era is the same calendar system as seen in the Chennamangalam Sarah Beth Israel tombstone inscription, dated 1269 AD. It was also seen in the recently rediscovered Mattancherry Thekkumbagam inscription, dated 1489 AD, and two inscriptions of Mattancherry Kadavumbagam synagogue inscription dated 1544 AD and 1550 AD. According to the Annual Report of Indian Epigraphy, the first Hebrew inscription was found in Ramanathapuram between 1946 and 47, which has been missing since and no one has deciphered its date. However, only the name of the inscription was recorded — Mariam Beth David (Mariam, daughter of David). Further research should be conducted in Ramanathapuram since the second Jewish tombstone found in the area is much older.”

When contacted, a senior archaeology department official from Ramanathapuram said that the department has received information about the inscription, and a team will visit the area to check the inscription on Monday. Based on demands by historians, the tombstone will be taken to a museum for further studies after obtaining permission from the revenue department.