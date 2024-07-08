Auto driver’s son cracks JEE, seals spot in IIT-Madras

VIRUDHUNAGAR: With nearly a month left for the commencement of classes at Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), 17-year-old C Parthasarathy is embarking on a new journey after cracking the JEE Mains examination with 112 marks and is about to pursue BTech Aerospace Engineering.

Parthasarathi, from Ganapathi Sundara Nachiyarpuram village near Rajapalayam, belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and pursued his schooling at the Government Adi Dravidar Welfare (ADW) Higher Secondary School in Sundararajapuram. Parthasarathy’s father, N Chandrabose (47), an auto driver said,”

Despite being a school topper in Class 10, owing to financial constraints, I had to drop out and become an auto driver. However, I didn’t want poverty to be a barrier to my children’s education, and I tried my best to make sure that all three of my children got a proper education.

I used to listen to passengers speaking about the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and the benefits of pursuing higher studies there. When Sarathy was in Class 11, I suggested he attempt JEE the following year, but he was already preparing for the examination by attending coaching classes in his school,” Bose said.

Sarathy never went to private coaching classes. The coaching at school commenced in class 11, and after passing the Mains, the selected students were given coaching at the Government Model School in Saidapet for two months.

“I was baffled when I moved to Chennai for the first time. The teachers were supportive, and I put all my hard work into the exam preparation,” Sarathy said.

Sarathy’s father vividly remembered the time when his son used a portion of the house’s wall to practice for the examinations. He said all the pain and hard work truly paid off.