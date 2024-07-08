Corpn fixes damaged lid of OHT in TN's Arasaradi

MADURAI: Days after councillors and activists raised concern over the damaged lid of an overhead tank (OHT) in Arasaradi region, the Madurai corporation took measures to repair the lid to prevent further pollution of the tank water, and carry out concrete works on the decades-old tank. Earlier, ward 58 councillor M Jeyaram had flagged the issue during a recent council meeting in June, sources said.



The overhead tank, which plays a major role in meeting the drinking water needs of Arasaradi region, is said to be several decades-old. The shutter lid of the tank got damaged recently, exposing the drinking water to pollutants, including bird droppings. Considering the safety risk, the councillor had urged the corporation to take necessary action, sources added.



On the basis of the complaint, the city corporation team reportedly visited the venue and made arrangements to fix the damaged lid in a bid to prevent external factors from polluting the drinking water inside the tank. Meanwhile, city-based activists urged the corporation to take measures to maintain old tanks properly to ensure quality water supply.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the city corporation stated that the OHT in Arasaradi required concrete maintenance works. The corporation is planning to conduct repair works at the tank, after providing water to the locals via water lorries, the official added.