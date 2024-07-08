Criminals have a free hand in DMK rule: Edappadi K Palaniswami

MADURAI: Crime rate has increased in Tamil Nadu after the DMK came to power, said Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking to reporters in Madurai, he said, “After the DMK came to power, heinous crimes have increased in Tamil Nadu. Recently, top political leaders in the state have been found dead under mysterious circumstances. TNCC’s Tirunelveli east district president Jeyakumar Dhanasingh was found dead.

While the government ordered an investigation, the suspects are yet to be identified. Four days ago, AIADMK’s former zonal president Shanmugam was hacked to death by henchmen sent by DMK’s functionaries in Salem.

Two days ago, BSP state president K Armstrong was hacked to death. As per news reports, the killing happened under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s constituency. Unfortunately, the state president of a national party was killed, and this murder brings to the fore the status of crimes in Tamil Nadu.”

Criminals are not afraid of the police after committing such heinous crimes, Palaniswami said.

Taking about BJP state president K Annamalai, Palaniswami said, “He is a chameleon and talks whatever he wishes. I began my political career from the grassroots level and went on to become chief minister. However, Annamalai does not have any experience. He does not need to criticise or offer opinions about me.”