DCE to modify syllabus of basic science subjects

CHENNAI: Concerned over the declining popularity of undergraduate basic science courses like Mathematics and Physics, the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) has decided to rope in the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) to conduct a study on the issue and suggest modifications in the syllabus.

The move is significant as at least 12 government arts and science colleges in the state discontinued courses like BSc Maths due to poor enrollment last academic year. Out of 164 government arts and science colleges in the state, almost 20 colleges had single-digit enrollment in basic science subjects. The scenario is no different in private colleges as many struggled to fill their seats in Maths in the last two years.

“Discontinuing the courses is not the solution as basic science subjects are very important. We need to incorporate more optional subjects which are relevant to the modern world along with theoretical aspects, including applied portions. We will discuss the agenda in detail with TANSCHE and ask them to make necessary modifications in the syllabus,” said the director of DCE, S Karmegam, adding that the universities will also be asked to give suggestions to make these subjects interesting for students. A meeting with TANSCHE will be held by next month, he said.

After engineering and MBBS counselling, the admission portal for arts and science colleges will be opened again to accommodate the left-out students and those who passed supplementary exams.