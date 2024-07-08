Miscreants break open ATM in Krishnagiri, loot Rs 3L

KRISHNAGIRI: HUDCO police formed ten special teams to arrest the suspects who broke open an ATM of a private bank in Hosur and took away nearly Rs 3 lakh on Saturday.

According to police, a worker Siva went to clean the ATM located in NGGO colony around 5 pm on Saturday and found the cash dispenser broken open. He informed bank executive Hemanth, who alerted Hosur branch manager S Vivekanandan (39).

On Saturday night HUDCO police and Hosur DSP A Babu Prasanth rushed to the spot and found that miscreants had sprayed chemical on the CCTV. The cash dispenser was cut open with a gas cutter. Bank manager Vivekanandan lodged a complaint that Rs 3 lakh was missing from the ATM. There is no security for ATM centre, sources said.

Dharmapuri SP N Stephen Jesubatham ( in- charge of Krishnagiri) visited the spot. Ten special teams with 40 police personnel to nab the accused.

On Sunday, Salem Range DIG ES Uma visited the ATM centre. She told TNIE that ATM robbery was reported at two ATMs in Karnataka and two in Andhra Pradesh in the last two days. The modus operandi was the same, she said. Apart from this, police are enquiring about another ATM robbery at Gurubarapalli that happened in April. She added, “ Police are educating bank managers about safety measures. We tell them to appoint security guards in ATMs, besides, we are conducting regular patrol.”