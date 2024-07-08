Tangedco to fix farm transformers in residential areas to handle load

COIMBATORE: Tangedco will install 25 KVA transformers additionally in residential areas across the Coimbatore district from where there were complaints of frequent power outages during summer. Sources said 25 KVA transformers are usually used for agricultural purpose but are being installed in residential areas in order to reduce the load on existing transformers. Tangedco has identified 63 areas in Coimbatore district which faced frequent power cuts during summer, to install Single pole-mounted 25 KVA transformers.

During summer, power disruption is common due to a several factors including excess use of electrical appliances. Tangedco officials said one of the reasons was excessive usage of appliances which led to equipment breakdowns. More specifically, they claimed the use of air-conditioners has increased. TNIE highlighted the issue in its May 8 edition.

Taking lessons from the experience, officials have decided to install 25KVA transformers and hope the low capacity transformers would reduce overload issues.

“Excessive load on transformers damages control fuses, which are vital components for regulating the flow of electricity. When these control fuses fail, it leads to disruptions in power supply. Usually, we use transformers with 25 KVA capacity in agricultural areas, 100 to 250 KVA used in residential areas based on the consumption level and 500 KVA capacity transformers are used in industrial and town areas where the consumption is high. However, we faced power interruption issues in summer mostly in residential areas where we have installed 100 KVA transformers. Hence we are going to install 25KVA transformers additionally at those areas for simplifying the supply and it will avert the power interruption due to the excessive consumption,” said a senior officer.

“We have identified 63 locations in Coimbatore North distribution district- covering areas from Siruvani to Mettupalayam which has more number of residential locations that had faced the issues in summer and would get the additional transformers. Similarly, the work is going to be started in south and metro jurisdictions. All the equipment has been received and the work will start on Monday,” the officer added.