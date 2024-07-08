Tribal people in Tamil Nadu trained on trekkers’ safety, hospitality

COIMBATORE: The forest department’s decision to open 40 trekking routes across the state by the end of this month has brought cheer to tribal people much like nature lovers, as it would bring livelihood opportunities for them.

In Coimbatore, trekking will be allowed in four routes including Burliyar and Velliangiri after a gap of six years. DFO N Jayaraj said "A 7-km stretch between Sembukkarai and Perumal Mudi in Coimbatore forest range, 20 km between Sadivayal and Tamil Nadu Kerala border in Siruvani forest and 14 km in Velliangiri in Boluvampatti forest range, four km between Kallar and Burliyar in Mettupalyam forest range."

"Tribal people will be engaged in guiding the trekkers, and they will get salaries through the Eco Development Committee (EDC). This will improve their livelihood," he added.

Officials recently held a training programme for tribal people to guide the trekkers.

"We trained 130 tribal and local people through the Tamil Nadu Wilderness Experience Corporation about birding, identifying butterflies, and providing first aid to save the lives of tourists in case of emergency. They were also taught about the nuances of hospitality," DFO added.

A tribal said, "We were trained to set up a small shed using the available materials and protect the trekkers from rain. We will take banana powder and glucose, etc to provide to trekkers if their energy gets low. To prevent them from dumping waste in the open, we will arrange dustbins, and regularize parking."

A forest range officer said, "We will send our staff along to manage the situation if the trekkers and the tribal spot wild animals. We have given them a set of dos and don’ts if they encounter wild animals. Most of the animal movement won’t be available during the day when the trekking will be held. A GO on the time slot and fees will be released soon."