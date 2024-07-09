36kg of African catfish seized from three shops in Tamil Nadu's Nammakal

NAMAKKAL: Thirty-six kilograms of banned African catfish were seized from three shops in Namakkal on Sunday.

A team led by District Fisheries Department Inspector Kalaichelvi, Municipal Cleaning Officer Thirumurthy, and Food Safety Officer Murugan conducted inspections across more than 25 fish markets. During these inspections, they found three shops selling the banned fish. The authorities confiscated the 36 kg African catfish and issued warnings to the shop owners.

Officials warned that any future violations would result in severe legal actions, including the sealing of shops and hefty fines.

An official from the food safety department told TNIE, "African catfish are deemed unsafe to eat because they often contain high levels of toxins and pollutants due to their invasive nature and tendency to inhabit contaminated waters. Additionally, these fish are sometimes farmed using unsanitary methods, further increasing the risk of health issues for consumers. The ban is in place to protect public health and ensure the safety of the food supply."

Despite the ban due to significant health risks and threats to native aquatic species, reports indicated that African catfish (Clarias gariepinus) was being sold in large quantities in the area.

The black and shiny fish resemble eel. In India, they are found in waterbodies in some states in the southern and eastern parts of the country.