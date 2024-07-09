After noise of discord, BJP swears by AINRC

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the growing discord between BJP and its ally All India NR Congress (AINRC), Puducherry in-charge of the saffron party Nirmal Kumar Surana has asserted the alliance will continue through the 2026 Assembly elections and beyond. The statement comes in the wake of BJP legislators levelling serious charges against Chief Minister N Rangasamy, attributing the party’s recent Lok Sabha poll defeat to his governance.
Surana held discussions with party MLAs and independent MLAs supporting the BJP at the party office on Monday. The meeting aimed to address the dissatisfaction expressed by MLAs regarding governance by the AINRC-BJP government, which they cited as the primary reason for the defeat in the lone LS seat. The legislators warned if the current situation continues, it could lead to a defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.
A detailed analysis of the reasons behind the defeat is under way, Surana told reporters at the party office. “All views are taken into account, and we will definitely work to rectify the issues. The state government needs to focus more on performing to the satisfaction of the people, while the schemes of the Centre must reach the public and be properly publicised,” he stated.
Surana emphasised the matter is being taken seriously. Despite a scheduled appointment between him and the chief minister on Monday afternoon, following the conclusion of MLAs meeting, it did not materialise. Surana said due to time constraints, he could not meet the CM as he had to catch a flight from Chennai .
A National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting involving the CM, ministers, and MLAs of the ruling front will be held next week, he said while travelling to Chennai.
In sharp contrast to the views of MLAs, Surana attributed the defeat in Puducherry Lok Sabha seat to “wrong” propaganda by the Congress and opposition, including negative publicity about the BJP’s stance on the Constitution and others .
He said it was the first time the BJP contested the seat “very seriously”. Though a win was expected , securing 2.89 lakh votes is a record for the party, achieved through extensive canvassing.
“The BJP symbol is new and not yet popular everywhere, as the party had contested in only 10 constituencies in the Assembly election. We are hearing out all views, analysing mistakes, and taking corrective measures,” Surana said.
The people of Puducherry have sent a signal, Surana said, adding the next two years would be spent working hard and reaching out to the populace. “Ministers and MLAs have been told to go to the people, reach out to them, identify mistakes, and correct them,” he added.
Surana clarified the MLAs’ meeting with BJP National President JP Nadda was aimed at seeking more support from the centre for development, and denied that it was for other reasons.