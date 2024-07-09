After noise of discord, BJP swears by AINRC

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the growing discord between BJP and its ally All India NR Congress (AINRC), Puducherry in-charge of the saffron party Nirmal Kumar Surana has asserted the alliance will continue through the 2026 Assembly elections and beyond. The statement comes in the wake of BJP legislators levelling serious charges against Chief Minister N Rangasamy, attributing the party’s recent Lok Sabha poll defeat to his governance.

Surana held discussions with party MLAs and independent MLAs supporting the BJP at the party office on Monday. The meeting aimed to address the dissatisfaction expressed by MLAs regarding governance by the AINRC-BJP government, which they cited as the primary reason for the defeat in the lone LS seat. The legislators warned if the current situation continues, it could lead to a defeat in the 2026 Assembly election.

A detailed analysis of the reasons behind the defeat is under way, Surana told reporters at the party office. “All views are taken into account, and we will definitely work to rectify the issues. The state government needs to focus more on performing to the satisfaction of the people, while the schemes of the Centre must reach the public and be properly publicised,” he stated.

Surana emphasised the matter is being taken seriously. Despite a scheduled appointment between him and the chief minister on Monday afternoon, following the conclusion of MLAs meeting, it did not materialise. Surana said due to time constraints, he could not meet the CM as he had to catch a flight from Chennai .