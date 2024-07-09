CM Stalin pays tribute to slain BSP leader Armstrong; discusses law, order

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday visited the residence of K Armstrong, BSP State president, who was hacked to death on Friday. After paying floral tributes to Armstrong’s portrait at his Ayanavaram residence, the CM offered his condolences to Armstrong’s wife, Porkodi, and other family members. HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu accompanied the CM during the visit.
The CM listened to Porkodi's account of the events that transpired on Friday. Sources indicated that he assured her of bringing the culprits to justice. Stalin also explained the steps taken by the State government in investigating the murder. Former DMK MLA B Ranganathan was also present.
Following his visit, CM Stalin held discussions with senior police officials regarding the law and order situation in the State. The meeting at the state secretariat was attended by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P Amutha, DGP Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, and ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham.
The murder of Armstrong has led to criticisms against the DMK government over an alleged deterioration in law and order. Opposition parties have been particularly critical of the CM, who holds the home portfolio. BSP president Mayawati, who paid her respects to Armstrong's mortal remains on Saturday, demanded a CBI inquiry into the murder.
The CM had earlier condoled Armstrong's death and noted that eight individuals were arrested within hours. He promised to ensure that the culprits are punished. However, opposition parties, including VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, claimed that the real perpetrators had yet to be apprehended. As a result of the incident, Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore was transferred on Monday, with A Arun being appointed as the new Commissioner of Chennai city.
In related developments, a BJP delegation from Tamil Nadu plans to bring the murder of Armstrong and 17 other reported atrocities against Dalits over the past three years to the attention of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and the National Human Rights Commission. The delegation is also set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to demand a CBI probe into Armstrong’s murder.