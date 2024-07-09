CM Stalin pays tribute to slain BSP leader Armstrong; discusses law, order

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday visited the residence of K Armstrong, BSP State president, who was hacked to death on Friday. After paying floral tributes to Armstrong’s portrait at his Ayanavaram residence, the CM offered his condolences to Armstrong’s wife, Porkodi, and other family members. HR and CE Minister PK Sekarbabu accompanied the CM during the visit.

The CM listened to Porkodi's account of the events that transpired on Friday. Sources indicated that he assured her of bringing the culprits to justice. Stalin also explained the steps taken by the State government in investigating the murder. Former DMK MLA B Ranganathan was also present.

Following his visit, CM Stalin held discussions with senior police officials regarding the law and order situation in the State. The meeting at the state secretariat was attended by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Home Secretary P Amutha, DGP Shankar Jiwal, Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun, and ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham.