Dalits facing 'large-scale atrocities' in Tamil Nadu: Union minister L Murugan slams DMK govt

"After the DMK came to power in May 2021, there has been a tremendous increase in the atrocities against Dalits in Tamil Nadu. A survey is telling that every year more than 2,000 cases of atrocities against Dalits are filed in the state," Murugan said.

He referred to a series of incidents of alleged atrocities against Dalits since 2022 and some incidents of attack and murder of the BJP leaders in the state, putting the blame on the "complete failure" of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

"Recently, K Armstrong, a Dalit leader and BSP state president, was murdered," he said, alleging that "even political leaders are not safe" in the state under the DMK rule.

"Scheduled caste leaders and people do not have security.

They are facing harassment under the DMK government," he said.

"A delegation of BJP Tamil Nadu unit, led by Duraisamy, is going to submit a memorandum to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and National Human Rights Commission today in this connection, urging them to take appropriate action in the matter," the Union minister said.

Murugan said the DMK claims that it is the pioneer of social justice but the ruling party is not following the idea of social justice in the state.

"Stalin doesn't have the moral right to talk about social justice because of the incidents of atrocities against Dalits taking place in the state," he charged.