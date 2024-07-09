Demand for community certificate for Kattunayakan children

TIRUNELVELI: Members of the Kattunayakan community residing in Muthumalaipuram near Mukkudal submitted a petition with District Collector K P Karthikeyan, demanding the provision of community certificates for their children during the grievance redressal meeting held on Monday.

The petitioners led by M Boominathan and N Jensi Helen Kiruba said that their repeated attempts to get community certificates for their wards have failed and that their children could not join Class 11 due to lack of the certificate.

"We are around 25 families of Kattunayakan community residing in Muthumalaipuram for the last 20 years. Our profession is fortune-telling. In recent years, we have started admitting our children to school. However, they cannot study beyond Class 10 without community certificates. Despite furnishing Aadhaar, ration card, PAN card and voter's ID, officials have been rejecting our applications. We hope that the collector will take necessary action," members of the community said.



'Demand for sufficient bus services to villages'

DMDK functionary A Nalayiram submitted a petition with the District Collector K P Karthikeyan, demanding sufficient bus service in the morning and evening hours to the villages of Molachi, Karambai, Pottal, Chengulam, Malaiyankulam, Padappuram and Puthur. "The students of these villages are studying in Kallidaikurichi and various other towns. But, the TNSTC recently stopped operation of the 36 G bus between Kallidaikurichi and Tirunelveli," the petitioner said.



'Protest against VCK leader who encroached land'

CPI functionaries and residents of Kosalram Nagar staged a protest demanding the recovery of 1.25 acre land encroached by a Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) functionary in front of the collectorate on Monday.