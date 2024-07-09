Domestic coal prices down, centre asks Tangedco to cut import by 2 per cent

CHENNAI: The Union Power Ministry has directed the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) to reduce coal imports from 6% to 4% for this fiscal year. An official order in this regard is expected soon.

This is expected to reduce the financial burden of the power utility, as according to officials, domestic coal (including the cost to transport) is at least `2,000 lesser per tonne than the imported coal. With Tangedco’s annual coal requirement at 223.4 lakh tonnes, a 2 % reduction in purchase of imported coal would mean the power utility’s purchase will come down by roughly 4.5 lakh tonnes this financial year.

A senior official told TNIE that in January 2023 all discoms were instructed to import 6% of their total coal requirement as the centre was struggling to supply coal due to poor extraction from mines, labour issues, climate change and other factors.

Despite approval from the power ministry to import coal, the discoms, including Tangedco, had faced challenges due to high prices, particularly during the Russia-Ukraine war. “At that time, coal prices were $150 per tonne, and now it is $83,” the official said.

He said following requests from discoms, the power ministry agreed to supply additional coal and advised discoms to reduce coal imports by 2%. “During the previous financial year 2023-24, Tangedco imported 6.25 tonnes of coal from Indonesia,” he added.