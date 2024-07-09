Government of India approves IRS officer's name and gender change in official records

CHENNAI: The Government of India on Tuesday approved the request of a transgender IRS officer to remove his deadname (name given at birth) from official records and replace it with his chosen name.

The officer, M Anukathir Surya (35), hails from Tamil Nadu and is currently posted as a joint commissioner in the office of Chief Commissioner, CESTAT in Hyderabad. He had requested that his gender identity and chosen name be recorded in his official records.

“The request has been considered. Henceforth, the officer will be recognised as Mr M Anukathir Surya’ in all official records," the GoI’s office order dated July 9, 2014 said.

A 2013 batch Customs and Indirect Taxes officer, Anukathir completed his engineering degree at the Madras Institute of Technology in Chennai. He also has a PG diploma in Cyber Law and Cyber Forensics from National Law Institute University, Bhopal.

He earlier had a long stint of around 10 years in Chennai, at the airport and seaport.