One killed, two injured as hospital ceiling collapses in Theni

THENI: One person was killed and two others were injured after the ceiling of an under-construction building of the Government Medical College Hospital in Cumbum collapsed and fell over them on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Nambirajan (40) of Oomachikulam, a construction labourer of the site.

According to sources, construction works have been underway at the hospital, which is being upgraded to an Integrated Obstetrics, Gynaecology, and Child Healthcare centre with the support of the National Health Mission (NHM), for the past few months.

On Monday, Nambirajan, along with labourers Munees (30) and Rathinavel (42) of Theni district, was undertaking construction activities at the hospital, when the front portion of an elevation slab and the ceiling collapsed over them. Upon information, fire and rescue services personnel rushed to the spot, sources said.

Munees and Rathinavel, who got stuck in the debris, were rescued by the personnel. However, Nambirajan succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot. Meanwhile, the injured received treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Theni. The Cumbum South police have registered a case and investigation is on.