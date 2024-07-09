Tamil Nadu forms panel to review new criminal laws, suggest changes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday constituted a one-man committee led by retired judge of the Madras High Court, M Satyanarayanan, to study the three new criminal laws brought into force by the union government from July 1 and recommend amendments that need to be effected at the state-level, including a change in the nomenclature of the titles. The one-man committee will hold consultations with bar associations and other stakeholders, and submit its report to the state government within a month.

An official release said that CM Stalin, on June 17, strongly objected to the NDA government’s decision to enforce Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023, from July 1 by repealing the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. He had urged the centre to withhold the new legislations until the views of all state governments and other stakeholders have been considered.

“The union government passed these three legislations in haste, without any discussion and by suspending 146 MPs in Parliament in December last year. Since these legislations have been named in Sanskrit, in violation of constitutional provisions, and enacted without hearing the views of the Members of Parliament, there have been protests across the country against various clauses of these laws,” the release added.

The decision to form a one-man committee was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the CM at the secretariat.