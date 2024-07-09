Two dead, another two sustain severe burn injuries in cracker blast near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Two persons were charred to death, while two other workers sustained severe burn injuries in an explosion at a cracker unit near Sivakasi on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the incident occurred at Supreme Fireworks in Kalayarkurichi at around 9.30 am when the workers were unloading the gunpowder after mixing. Due to the mishandling of chemicals, an explosion happened because of friction, causing the workers Mariappan (45) and Muthumurugan (45), who were in the room, to be charred to death.

Two other workers Saroja (58), a resident of Sithanayakkanpatti, and Sankaravel (58), a resident of Sevalur who were near the room to receive the chemicals sustained 90 per cent burn injuries. The duo were initially admitted at the Government Hospital in Sivakasi for treatment and were later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar.

Spread across 28 acres on the outskirts of the village, the unit is a Nagpur-licensed factory that has been functioning for over 40 years. The unit has more than 60 rooms and at least 190 workers were employed in it.

"The fire occurred within the room, causing no other destruction in the nearby rooms," official sources said. Following the incident, the Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot and recovered the bodies of the deceased. Meanwhile, M.Pudupatti police have registered a case against the foreman and manager of the unit and are investigating the matter.