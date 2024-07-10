Guest lecturers of government arts and science colleges yet to get pay for April, June

MADURAI: Claiming that guest lecturers working with government arts and science colleges have not received salaries for the months of April and June, which has caused them hardships in day-to-day life, including paying school, rent, and purchasing groceries, the Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturers Association has urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi to disburse the funds for their salaries.



Speaking to TNIE, Association state president Venkatesan Thangaraj said that 7,374 guest lecturers have been working across 164 government arts and science colleges in the state for over 10 years. "They get a monthly salary of Rs 25,000, except for the month of May. But, were put on examination duty, NAAC and university-related works without pay," he noted.



Thangaraj further stated that guest lecturers usually receive the combined salaries for April and June in July. "So far this year, no guest lecturer has received their salaries. It vehemently affects our lives and social status. Already, guest lecturers work without any benefits like provident fund (PF), gratuity, and medical allowance. Female guest lecturers do not have maternity leaves. Moreover, the Madras High Court ordered the state government to pay Rs 50,000/month to guest lectures. But, the state government has not implemented it," he said, and requested CM Stalin and Minister Ponmudy to disburse funds for their salaries and address other plights as well. TNIE contacted Director of Collegiate Education S Karmegam, but the official was not available for a comment. An official from the higher education department said that salaries of guest lecturers are being processed and will be released soon.