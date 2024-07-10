Madras HC refuses to allow south buses to be operated from Koyambedu

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has refused to allow pick up and drop of passengers of South-bound buses from Koyambedu until the rail connectivity is established to the newly launched Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT). A public interest litigation (PIL) in this regard was heard by the HC’s first bench comprising Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq on Tuesday.

The petition, filed by advocate B Ramkumar Adityan, sought the court to allow pick up and drop of passengers at Koyambedu bus terminus, the contract carriage bus terminus, Maduravoyal and Vanagaram toll plazas and Perungalathur until a U-Turn flyover is constructed and the metro rail connectivity is established, in order to minimize congestion on the KCBT-Perungalathur stretch.

He also sought the court to issue a direction to restrict the operation of trucks and multi-axle commercial vehicles on GST road until the flyover and rail connectivity are established. The petitioner also stated that the commuters are put to severe hardship due to the lack of connectivity towards KCBT.

Pointing to the submission of Advocate General PS Raman on an order of a single judge about allowing omnibuses to pick up and drop passengers from Surapattu and Porur toll plazas and the appeal pending in the Supreme Court, the bench said it could not pass any orders in violation of the orders of the apex court. The petition was adjourned for hearing to Wednesday.