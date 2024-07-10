Researchers from TN discover new species of snake in Meghamalai

CHENNAI: A team of researchers from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the United Kingdom have discovered a new species of shieldtail snake in the Meghamalai-Munnar hill region of the Western Ghats.

Shieldtail snakes are a non-venomous, small, and fascinating group of burrowing snakes with over 50 species identified from the Western Ghats. These snakes spend most of their life underground and emerge during the monsoons for breeding.

The discovery was recently published in the international journal Zootaxa. One of the authors of the study, Surya Narayanan from Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) Bengaluru, told TNIE the new species, which is now named as Tail-spot Shieldtail, was long confused with a similar-looking species called the Palni Shieldtail (Uropeltis pulneyensis) from the Kodaikanal region. The name, Uropeltis caudomaculata, refers to the lateral yellow spot on each side of the base of the tail.

“We were working on a project called ‘Sky Islands’, which is nothing but high elevation shola-grassland-forest mosaics in the Western Ghats that are home to diverse endemic species. My colleague from ATREE and co-author of the study Jason D Gerard stumbled upon the new species specimen in Megamalai in 2021-22.