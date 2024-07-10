Selvaperunthagai, Annamalai spar over ‘rowdy’ jibe

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and BJP state president K Annamalai had a heated exchange on Tuesday through press conferences and posts on X after the latter labelled Selvaperunthagai a former history-sheeter.

Selvaperunthagai demanded an apology, warning that failure to comply would result in a defamation suit. Annamalai, however, refused to apologise and said he is ready to face the matter in the court.

Annamalai made the remark during a press interaction after paying condolences to the family of the murdered BSP leader K Armstrong on Monday. He further added the BJP has no member with criminal background.

In response, Selvaperunthagai held a press conference at his party headquarters here on Tuesday, where he claimed that since Annamalai took office, 261 individuals involved in 1,977 cases had been enrolled in the BJP, with some even made office-bearers.

He alleged BJP functionary RK Suresh, was interrogated by the Economic Offence Wing over Aarudhra Gold scam, and another functionary, Harish, was also involved in the scam.

The Congress leader insisted his name had never been associated with criminal activities.

Meanwhile, hours later the warning of Selvaperunthagai surfaced in media news, Annamalai mentioned a long list of various criminal cases which were registered against him in the past and added that he refuses to tender an apology.