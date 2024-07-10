Started in 2006, flyover construction in TN bogged down by land disputes

TIRUPPUR: The State Highway Department has decided to complete the one-kilometer flyover project across the railway track connecting Velampalayam and Kulathupudur within two years. Though the construction work was started in 2006, it kept delaying due to land disputes.

A higher official from the State Highway Department said, “Out of the 17 decks of the flyover, five decks have been completed so far. The work got delayed due to certain land disputes. Along with this, we have brought some changes to the plan for the convenience of the public. Some of the EB structures have to be shifted where the flyover works are taking place. The work is currently underway. We plan to complete the work within two years.”

S Nandagopal, Velampalayam CPM secretary said, “As Tiruppur is an industrial city, it does not have adequate transportation facilities. College Road and Mangalam Road are the busiest roads are the busiest roads in the district. Though a ground-level bridge and a railway subway are already in place to connect the two roads, it is hard for vehicle movement during monsoon. Hence, in 2006m as per public demand, the State Highway Department started the construction of a flyover across the railway track between Velampalayam and Kulathupudur to connect these two roads. However, the flyover work is not yet complete.”

He added, “Though the 1.04 km stretch flyover work was started at an estimated cost of Rs 19.78 crore in 2006, due to certain land disputes, the project work was halted until 2017 due to legal proceedings. In 2017, when the court ordered a favourable verdict, the work resumed. Now, the estimate of the project has been revised to Rs 45 crore.”

T Raja, a resident, said, “Velampalayam has the city police commissioner office, North road transport office, and knitwear companies, and this road also connects to the Avinashi Road. On the other side, it connects to Mangalam Road. If the flyover work is completed, thousands will be benefited from it and the traffic congestion on college roads will be reduced. So, the State Highway Department should take steps to complete it quickly without further delay.”